Brokerages Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,865,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

