Brokerages Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.31 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Shares of HUN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Huntsman by 51.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 15,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,733,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.