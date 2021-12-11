Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

GAIN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,974. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

