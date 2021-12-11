Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to announce $8.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

FCRD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCRD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,343. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.63. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

