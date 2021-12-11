Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FBK traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. 122,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,806. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

