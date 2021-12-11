Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

AQB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

In other news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 685,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,041. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

