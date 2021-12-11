Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce $14.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $12.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $64.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.03. Airgain has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

