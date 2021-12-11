Brokerages Anticipate Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Volta Inc – Class A stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. 1,230,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.