Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report $35.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.60 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $151.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $154.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.62 million, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

TRTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $940.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

