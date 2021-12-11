Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Marcus posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

MCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 109,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,820. The firm has a market cap of $565.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marcus by 99,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

