Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.18 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $196.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day moving average is $190.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

