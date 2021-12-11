Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. 487,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,902. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $829.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

