Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.21). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($8.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($9.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share.

RETA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after purchasing an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. 3,242,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

