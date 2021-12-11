Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,302. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 222,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

