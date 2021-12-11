Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to report $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

ELMS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 258,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

