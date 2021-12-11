Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. CRA International posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $700.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the third quarter worth $790,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the third quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.