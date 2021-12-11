Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVGO traded up $48.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $631.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,707,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,741. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $644.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadcom stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.55.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

