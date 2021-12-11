British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

