Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after buying an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after buying an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $92,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.