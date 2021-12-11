Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

