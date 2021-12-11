Brendan M. O’rourke Sells 3,633 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TTEK stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.93. 375,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 109,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.