Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Cut to GBX 113 by Analysts at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.52) to GBX 113 ($1.50) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

BREE opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.15.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

