BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

BPMP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,532 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $16,276,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 304,684 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

