Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

