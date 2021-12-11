Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,099 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of Cboe Global Markets worth $32,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.05.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

