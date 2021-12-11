Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.46% of 1st Source worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 106,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

