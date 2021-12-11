Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 15,263 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Franklin Electric worth $27,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FELE opened at $93.40 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

