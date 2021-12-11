Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $30.26 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $30,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.41. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

