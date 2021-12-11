Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,396 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $24,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

