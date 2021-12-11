Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 7,448 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 271,244 shares of company stock worth $24,878,930. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

