BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
