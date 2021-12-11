BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

