BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Down 5.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.46. 2,793,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,668,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

