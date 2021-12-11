BMO Capital Markets Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $115.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

