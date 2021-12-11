BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Market Perform

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.