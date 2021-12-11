Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Sells $486,500.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

