BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several research firms have commented on TCPC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.95. 139,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

