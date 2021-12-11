BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

