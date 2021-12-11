bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $579,312.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08258035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.16 or 0.99862723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

