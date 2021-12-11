Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 376 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $177.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

