Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.31. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $265.27. The company has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

