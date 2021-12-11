Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $689,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Home Depot by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

