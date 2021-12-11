Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

