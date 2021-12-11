Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

