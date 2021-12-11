Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $130.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.22 million. Bill.com reported sales of $54.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $540.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $713.95 million, with estimates ranging from $635.63 million to $760.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total transaction of $14,335,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $942,905.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,869 shares of company stock worth $142,251,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.04. 1,563,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,211. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.86 and a 200-day moving average of $240.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

