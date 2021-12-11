BidiPass Market Cap Tops $164,963.99 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. BidiPass has a market cap of $164,963.99 and approximately $29.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007042 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

