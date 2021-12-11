B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.83 Million

Equities analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce sales of $594.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $588.20 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,563. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,287.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.