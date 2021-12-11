Beefy.Finance Trading Up 17.9% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00172967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00533765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

