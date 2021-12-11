Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

BZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.52. 361,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,833. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

