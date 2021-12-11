BeatzCoin Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $8.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

