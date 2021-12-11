Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$3.99. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 4,801,913 shares trading hands.

BTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

